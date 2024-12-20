Kerala: Veteran Writer MT Vasudevan Nair Hospitalized in Critical Condition

MT Vasudevan Nair, the celebrated Malayalam author, screenwriter, and lyricist, is in critical condition due to heart failure, according to a medical bulletin released on Friday. The 91-year-old was admitted to Baby Memorial Hospital, where a team of specialists, including cardiologists and critical care experts, are closely monitoring his health.
The renowned writer’s condition is being managed by a multidisciplinary team as he receives intensive care. The hospital continues to observe his progress, and updates on his health are awaited as the medical team works to stabilize him.
