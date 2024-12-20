Kia unveils its latest SUV in India: Details

Mumbai: Kia India has unveiled its latest SUV in the Indian market called. The SUV called Syros will have six variants: HTX+(O), HTX+,HTX, HTK+, HTK(O), and HTK. Kia Syros is the fourth India-inspired product of the brand following the Sonet, Seltos, and Carens. The brand will start taking bookings for the SUV from January 3 with the deliveries beginning from February 2025.

The Kia Syros features a modern design. The front fascia includes vertically arranged headlamps and daytime running lights (DRLs), along with a robust-looking bumper. The vehicle’s side profile showcases a tall, upright shape, with a black C-pillar that creates the effect of a floating roof. Additionally, the brand has introduced new alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the rear design features L-shaped LED tail lights that are positioned quite high at the back.

The SUV is offered in Intense Red, Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Glacier White Pearl, and Sparking Silver shades. It has a length of 3,995 mm, width of 1,800 mm and a height of 1,665 mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,550 mm in width. The SUV features a bootspace of 465 litres.

The cabin of the Syros features a completely new layout with a 30-inch panoramic screen taking the centre space. This consists of the infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster placed right behind the new two-spoke steering wheel with an off centre logo. The list of features on the SUV includes elements like wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, power driver seat, wireless charger, push button start/stop, multi-zone climate control, dedicated screen for AC controls, Harmon Kardon sound system, electronic parking brake, 60:40 split seat, ambient lighting, and more. For safety, the brand is offering features like 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, six airbags, hill start assist, a suite of Level 2 ADAS features, and more.

Kia Syros will come equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine which is tuned to produce 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. It will also get the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine which puts out 113 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.