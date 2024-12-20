Kochi: Suspicious Device in Helmet Sparks Bomb Hoax Probe

The discovery of an electronic device hidden inside a helmet near Kakkanad’s Infopark in Kochi has triggered concerns and a possible bomb hoax investigation. The device, found inside a plastic container, was located near a hotel, prompting police to investigate whether the helmet was deliberately planted to cause panic. Authorities are examining the circumstances to determine if the helmet was misplaced or part of a malicious act.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. when the helmet and electronic device were discovered on a motorcycle parked in front of a hotel. The bike owner denied any knowledge of the helmet or the device and informed the shop owner nearby, who also claimed no ownership of the items. The situation caused widespread panic among those at the scene, leading to immediate police involvement.

A bomb squad was called to neutralize the device safely, and it was taken for further examination. Police confirmed that the items were found on the motorcycle of a customer who had stopped at the hotel for a meal. Authorities suspect someone may have planted the device to incite fear by making it appear like a bomb. The investigation is ongoing to identify those responsible for the hoax.