Maharashtra Assembly Approves Renaming of Pune’s Lohegaon Airport to Sant Tukaram

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has approved a resolution to rename Pune’s Lohegaon Airport after the 17th-century spiritual leader, Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj. This decision honors Sant Tukaram’s enduring influence on the region’s cultural and spiritual fabric. The proposal will now be forwarded to the central government for review and final approval.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar introduced the resolution under Rule 110, and it passed unanimously, reflecting a shared consensus across party lines. There was no opposition to the proposal, signifying widespread recognition of Sant Tukaram’s contributions and the importance of commemorating his legacy.

The Maharashtra Cabinet had already approved the renaming before the Assembly endorsed it. This step reinforces the state’s acknowledgment of Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s spiritual teachings and his Abhangs (devotional hymns), which continue to inspire generations of followers.