MCA Official Criticizes Prithvi Shaw’s Post After Vijay Hazare Snub, Calls Him a Liability

Prithvi Shaw’s exclusion from Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy squad stems from significant disciplinary violations, according to a senior Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official. Despite representing Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw reportedly skipped training sessions and attended late-night parties, often returning to his hotel early in the morning. The official, who chose to remain anonymous, criticized Shaw’s lack of fitness, stating that his poor fielding left the team effectively with ten players on the field. This pattern of behavior has led the selectors to take a firm stance, unaffected by Shaw’s social media posts expressing his disappointment.

The MCA official explained that during the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw struggled to field even balls that were near him, highlighting his inability to match the game’s physical demands. Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer also hinted at Shaw’s issues, suggesting that while Shaw possesses great potential, his approach to discipline and fitness needs to improve. Iyer noted that Shaw has received ample guidance but must ultimately take responsibility for his development, as the team cannot “babysit” him indefinitely.

Shaw has faced similar consequences in the past, including being dropped from the Ranji squad for the same reasons. After his exclusion from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shaw took to Instagram to express his frustration, citing his impressive stats and asking for faith and belief in his abilities. However, the MCA official maintained that Shaw is his own worst enemy, and his reinstatement will depend on his willingness to improve his discipline and fitness.