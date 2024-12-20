Parliamentary Panel on ONOE Bills to Include 39 Members

The government has decided to increase the size of the joint parliamentary committee tasked with reviewing the two “One Nation, One Election” (ONOE) bills, expanding its membership from 31 to 39 MPs to ensure broader party representation. The updated list includes new members from the Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI(M), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), along with additional representatives from the BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

According to the proposed motion for Friday’s House business, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will formally refer the ONOE bills to the joint committee, which will consist of 27 members from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha. Newly proposed Lok Sabha members for the panel include Baijayant Panda and Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP), Chhotelal (SP), Anil Desai (Shiv Sena-UBT), Shambhavi (LJP), and K Radhakrishnan (CPI-M).

The committee will be responsible for scrutinizing the two bills, one of which includes a constitutional amendment. The panel features notable members like former Union ministers Anurag Thakur and P P Chaudhary, as well as Bhartruhari Mahtab from the BJP and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Congress. Of the 27 Lok Sabha members, 17 belong to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, with 12 representing the BJP.