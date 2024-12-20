Russia-Built INS Tushil Departs Kaliningrad for India

The newly commissioned INS Tushil, a Russia-made multi-role stealth guided missile frigate, has set sail from Kaliningrad, marking the beginning of its maiden operational deployment. The vessel, inducted into the Indian Navy on December 9 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will navigate through the Baltic Sea, North Sea, Atlantic Ocean, and Indian Ocean on its journey to India. Along the way, the ship will make port calls in several friendly nations, reinforcing India’s diplomatic and military ties. According to Indian Navy spokesperson Captain Vivek Madhwal, the deployment will cover diplomatic, military, and constabulary activities.

During the voyage, INS Tushil will engage in joint patrolling and maritime partnership exercises with various navies, including operations in piracy-prone regions. The port visits will include capability-building exercises with host navies and high-level interactions with military and government officials. Additionally, these stops will facilitate outreach to the Indian diaspora in the region, strengthening India’s maritime partnerships and demonstrating the Navy’s commitment to safeguarding maritime security.

INS Tushil is the first of two frigates built under a 2016 inter-governmental agreement between India and Russia, a continuation of the Talwar-class series. Measuring 125 meters and displacing 3,900 tons, the frigate combines advanced Russian and Indian technologies, providing formidable combat capability. The ship’s name, which means “protector shield,” symbolizes its defensive strength, and its crest features the Abhedya Kavacham (impenetrable shield), reflecting its role as a stalwart defender of Indian maritime interests.