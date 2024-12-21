Annamalai Detained: BJP Leader Criticizes DMK, Urges Boycott

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai was detained by police in Coimbatore on December 20 during a protest against the DMK-led state government. The protest, labeled a “Black Day Procession,” was organized in response to allegations that the government glorified SA Basha, a convicted terrorist behind the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blasts that killed 58 people. Annamalai and other BJP leaders criticized the government for allowing police protection for Basha’s funeral procession, accusing it of endorsing terrorism and neglecting public safety.

The demonstration, which saw participation from BJP workers and Hindu organizations like Hindu Munnani, attracted a large crowd, escalating tensions in the area. Annamalai accused the DMK of using the incident for vote-bank politics and called on the people of Tamil Nadu, particularly Coimbatore, to reject such political tactics. Law enforcement intervened to prevent potential unrest, detaining Annamalai and other protesters. Following the detention, the BJP announced plans to escalate protests across the state, focusing on holding the government accountable for its actions and honoring the victims of the Coimbatore blasts.

The state government’s decision to allow a funeral for SA Basha, founder of the Al-Umma group and a convicted terrorist, drew widespread criticism from BJP leaders and Hindu groups, who accused the administration of disrespecting the victims of terrorism. Basha, who died of age-related issues while on parole, was buried with police protection, further intensifying the controversy. BJP workers carried banners condemning the government for supporting “Coimbatore bomb blast terrorists,” while Hindu organizations amplified calls for stronger action against the glorification of terrorism. The issue is likely to deepen the political rivalry as Tamil Nadu heads into election season.