Chennai Weather: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Low Pressure Weakens

Heavy rainfall recently battered several districts of Tamil Nadu, particularly in the southern regions like Nellai, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi, due to a deep low-pressure system. Although the southern districts have seen a reduction in rainfall, Chennai experienced widespread showers yesterday. Meteorologists had earlier forecasted heavy rain in Chennai and delta districts starting December 23rd, attributed to a low-pressure system over the central west and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. Another low-pressure area is anticipated to form on December 26th.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current low-pressure system is expected to move east-northeastward and weaken gradually. It is presently situated 390 km from Chennai and 430 km from Visakhapatnam and is predicted to approach the Andhra-Tamil Nadu coast before dissipating within 24 hours. A No. 1 storm warning signal has been raised at nine ports, including Chennai, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Pamban, and Thoothukudi, with fishermen warned to avoid venturing into the sea due to rough conditions.

The Chennai Meteorological Department forecasts moderate rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu from December 22nd to 25th. In Chennai, cloudy skies and light rain in certain areas are expected.