Dallewal Urges SC to Direct Centre on Farmers’ Demands

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, 70, on the 25th day of his indefinite hunger strike, has written to the Supreme Court urging it to direct the Central government to accept farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) on crops. A cancer patient, Dallewal has been protesting at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana, highlighting issues such as farmer suicides due to government policies. In his letter, he emphasized that a parliamentary panel comprising MPs from all political parties has recommended a legally binding MSP, which he believes would strengthen the rural economy and benefit farmers nationwide.

Dallewal’s health condition has become critical, with doctors reporting severe weakness and an electrolyte imbalance, although he has refused medical intervention and continues to survive only on water. Despite his deteriorating health, Dallewal remains firm in his resolve not to leave the protest site. The Supreme Court, expressing concern for his health, has left the decision on his hospitalisation to Punjab government officials and doctors, emphasizing the state’s responsibility to monitor and care for him. Punjab’s Advocate General informed the court that Dallewal had recently undergone medical tests and appeared stable for the moment.

Farmers under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been protesting at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points since February 13, after their march to Delhi was blocked by security forces. Dallewal’s hunger strike represents a broader struggle to hold the government accountable for promises made to the farming community. He urged the Supreme Court to direct the Centre to implement the parliamentary panel’s recommendations, ensuring an MSP guarantee law to reduce farmer suicides and address long-standing grievances.