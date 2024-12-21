Hearing, Vision Loss Tied to Heart Disease and Stroke

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association reveals that middle-aged and older adults with sensory impairments, such as hearing and vision loss, face a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases, including stroke and heart attacks. The research analyzed data from 11,332 Chinese adults aged 45 and above who had no prior history of cardiovascular disease. Over a seven-year follow-up period, 2,156 participants experienced cardiovascular events like stroke, heart attack, chest pain, severe arrhythmias, heart failure, or cardiac arrest.

The study found that individuals with only vision problems had a 24% higher risk of cardiovascular disease, while those with only hearing loss faced a 20% increased risk. Participants with both hearing and vision impairments had a 35% higher likelihood of developing cardiovascular conditions compared to those without sensory deficits. The findings underscore the growing prevalence of sensory impairments, with projections indicating that by 2050, 895 million people globally will have impaired vision, and 2.5 billion will suffer from hearing loss.

Researchers recommend early screening for sensory impairments and addressing them with tools like eyeglasses and hearing aids to reduce the burden of cardiovascular diseases. Treating these deficits could help mitigate the associated morbidity and mortality, offering a practical intervention for improving overall health outcomes in ageing populations.