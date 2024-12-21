HMD launches new affordable smartphone: Details

Mumbai: HMD introduced its the latest affordable smartphone named ‘HMD Arc’ in Thailand.HMD Arc is equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ (576 x 1,280 pixels) LCD screen that offers a 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 460 nits peak brightness level. The handset boasts an IP52 (Europe) or IP54 dust and water resistance rating, depending on the market.

The HMD Arc is powered by a Unisoc 9863A chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It runs on Android 14 (Go Edition). The storage can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. The latest smartphone will receive two years of quarterly security updates.

The HMD Arc sports a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel selfie camera housed within a waterdrop-style notch at the front. The camera supports features such as bokeh, night mode, professional mode, slow motion, quick snapshot, filters, time-lapse, and panorama. HMD has also included an LED flash within the module. It has a single speaker and a microphone unit.

The HMD handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The HMD Arc also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, virtual RAM support, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.