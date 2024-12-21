Kashmir Valley’s 40-Day Harsh Winter Begins Today

Kashmir is preparing for the onset of Chilai Kalan, the harshest winter period lasting 40 days, which begins on December 21. During this time, the region experiences severe cold wave conditions with frequent snowfall and rainfall, while night temperatures often plunge well below freezing. Water bodies frequently freeze overnight, prompting residents to heat water supply lines to keep taps functional. On the eve of Chilai Kalan, Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season, with temperatures dropping to -6.2°C.

According to Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Director of MeT Kashmir, this year’s Chilai Kalan is expected to be particularly severe, with colder conditions intensifying after December 23. The period is notorious for its frigid weather, further challenging daily life in the region as residents brace for weeks of relentless cold.