Kawasaki launches 2025 Z650RS in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Kawasaki has launched the 2025 iteration of the Z650RS in the Indian market. The middle-weight bike is offered at a starting price of Rs 7.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes with a neo-retro design and a twin-cylinder engine.

The design of the Kawasaki Z650RS is inspired by the Japanese automaker’s Z650-B1, a model from the 1970s. The bike gets a circular LED headlamp. It also features a twin-pod semi digital instrument cluster and a retro-styled appearance for the fuel tank. All of this is complemented by the presence of golden alloy wheels.

The brand is offering an Ebony paint scheme with gold highlights to match the alloy wheels. The Z650RS is suspended on a 41 mm telescopic front forks and a mono-shock at the rear end. These are mounted on 17-inch wheels. Meanwhile, braking is handled by dual-piston 300 mm dual-discs at front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear end with single piston.

The Kawasaki Z650 RS is based on a tubular frame which houses a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. This unit is tuned to produce 67 bhp of power and 64 Nm of peak torque. The power is transferred to the wheel using a six-speed gearbox. The use of this power can be changed using different traction control modes offered on the bike.