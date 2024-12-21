Kerala: Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU Adds Cheriyanad Stop

The Indian Railways has added Cheriyanad station as a new stop for the Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU train, beginning Monday, December 23. This decision, timed with the festive season, follows demands made during the train’s six-month extension period when additional stops were requested due to high passenger loads on trains like the Palaruvi Express and Venad Express. Cheriyanad, located between Mavelikkara and Chengannur, was previously the only station in the Mavelikkara constituency without a MEMU stop, making this a significant development for the region.

MP Kodikkunnil Suresh, who advocated for the stop by submitting requests to the Railway Board Chairman, Chief Passenger Traffic Manager, and Union Railway Minister, hailed the addition as a Christmas-New Year gift for the residents. The MEMU Special Train, operating from Kollam to Ernakulam via Kottayam, was initially introduced to cater to the needs of office-goers during peak morning hours. The new stop is expected to enhance connectivity and convenience for local passengers.

In addition to Cheriyanad, demands have been raised to include MEMU stops at Chingavanam and Kanjiramattom railway stations. This move highlights the increasing focus on addressing regional connectivity gaps and passenger needs, especially during busy travel seasons.