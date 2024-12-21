Kumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Kumbh Mela will be held at Prayagraj from January 13 to January 26. The Indian Railways will operate many special trains to transport passengers from various locations to witness the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

Check out the list of trains here:

Train No. 09413/ 09414 — The special train will operate 10 trips from January to February 2025. The train will depart from Sabarmati to Banaras and vice versa. The key stations include Mahesana, Ajmer, Jaipur, Agra Fort, and Prayagraj.

Train No. 09421/ 09422 — This train will operate six trips in January from Sabarmati to Banaras and back. The major stations along the route include Gandhinagar Capital, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Ajmer, Jaipur, Agra Fort, Prayagraj, an

Train No. 03021/03022 – The train will run 16 strips each from Howrah to Tundla and back from January to February 2025. The major stops include Barddhaman, Asansol, Prayagraj Junction and Etawah Junction.

Train No. 03029/03030 – The train will run from Howrah to Tundla (via Bandel) and back and complete three trips between January and February 2025. The key stops include Dhanbad, Gaya, Sasaram, Mirzapur, and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction.

Train No. 03031/03032 — The train will run from Howrah to Bhind and back and complete three trips between January and February 2025. The major stops are Barddhaman, Asansol, Prayagraj Junction and Fatehpur.

Train No. 03033/03034 — The train will operate once in January 2025 from Howrah to Bhind and back.

Train No. 03409/03410 — The train will operate as a bi-weekly service from Malda Town to Prayagraj Rambag and will offer 11 trips each way between January and February 2025.

In addition to these special trains, regular services such as Howrah-Prayagraj Rambag Vibhuti Express, Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (via Gaya and Patna), Howrah-Jodhpur Express, Howrah-Bikaner Express, Howrah-Mathura Express, and Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express will continue to operate.