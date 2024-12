Kumbh Mela 2025: SpiceJet announces daily special flights: Full list

New Delhi: The Kumbh Mela will be held at Prayagraj from January 13 to January 26. Private air carrier, SpiceJet has announced the launch of daily special flights connecting Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj to major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. The airline is also offering non-stop flights between Ahmedabad and Prayagraj.

These daily special flights will from 12th January to 28th February, 2025.

SpiceJet flight schedule:

Flight no Origin Destination Departure time Arrival time

SG 655 Amhedabad Prayagraj 8.10 am 9.55 am

SG 656 Prayagraj Mumbai 10.30 am 12.30 pm

SG 657 Mumbai Prayagraj 1.40 pm 3.50 pm

SG 658 Prayagraj Ahmedabad 4.30 pm 6.45 pm

SG 661 Bengaluru Prayagraj 6.25 am 9.15 am

SG 662 Prayagraj Delhi 9.55 am 11.20 am

SG 663 Delhi Prayagraj 11.55 am 1.30 pm

SG 664 Prayagraj Bengaluru 2.10 pm 4.40 pm

The main bathing festival, known as the “Shahi Snan” (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Key dates for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025:

January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

February 4, 2025: Achla Saptami

February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima

February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan)