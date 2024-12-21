Mumbai Boat Accident: Missing 7-Year-Old Found, Death Toll Reaches 15

The body of seven-year-old Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, who went missing after a ferry-Navy craft collision off the Mumbai coast on December 18, was recovered on Saturday morning following a three-day search operation. The discovery of his body brought the death toll from the tragic incident to 15. The Navy has launched an investigation into what is being regarded as one of the deadliest crashes in Mumbai’s harbor area. A search and rescue operation involved a naval helicopter, Navy boats, and Coast Guard vessels.

The incident occurred when a speeding Navy craft, undergoing engine trials, lost control and collided with the passenger ferry Neel Kamal, which was carrying over 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island. Of the 113 people on board the two vessels, 15 were confirmed dead, and 98, including two injured, were rescued. The ferry, which had a license to carry 84 passengers and six crew members, was found to be overloaded, violating safety regulations. The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) revoked the ferry’s license for exceeding its capacity.

A case has been filed against the driver of the Navy craft, and charges include causing death by negligence and endangering safety. The police have invoked sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those for negligent navigation and causing wrongful harm. The Navy currently holds custody of the craft involved in the accident, and the police will request it for further investigation as necessary.