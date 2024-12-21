Research-backed reasons why you should have sex everyday

Sex makes your relationship beautiful and stronger. It is also the most beautiful ways to express love.

Here some benefits of having sex regularly;

1. Sex reduces stress: Sex will help you relax and reduce your stress levels. During sex our bodies produce several hormones and these help us to de-stress, increases our natural happiness levels and enhances desire.

2. Sex is an exercise: Throughout sex our bodies are continually experiencing physiological changes that are consistent with an exercise routine. Our breathing rates rise which in turn burns calories, which means that if you have sex just three times a week you can burn around 7,500 calories a year. That’s the same as running 75 miles!

3. Increases immunity: Researchers found that their people who had sex at least twice a week had higher levels of particular antibodies than those who had no sex at all. During sex, antigens like immunoglobulin are released which are proven to fight the common cold and even flu.

4. Reduces blood pressures: Sex reduces diastolic blood pressure which is the bottom number on a blood pressure and also improves cardiac health.

5. Sex makes Pelvic Muscles Strong: Sex makes pelvic muscles more stronger. Stronger pelvic muscles helps in better orgasms.