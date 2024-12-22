15 States, UTs to Join 2025 Republic Day Parade; Delhi Tableau Excluded

The Delhi Government’s proposal for a tableau at the 2025 Republic Day parade was not approved by the expert committee, according to defence sources. Tableaus from 15 States and Union Territories have been selected for next year’s January 26 event. The Ministry of Defence has introduced a three-year rotation plan, ensuring every State and UT gets a chance to present at least once during 2024, 2025, and 2026, to address previous controversies surrounding tableau selection.

The expert committee evaluates proposals based on theme, concept, design, and visual appeal. While Delhi has presented its tableau seven times in the last two decades, its proposal was not approved this time, though the reasons remain unclear. In contrast, States like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have been selected again, alongside others like Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, which have had frequent representations over the years.

Allegations of discrimination have arisen in past selections, including for the 2024 parade, when proposals from Delhi, Punjab, and Karnataka were rejected. The Defence Ministry’s screening process involves an elaborate mechanism led by an expert committee comprising artists and Padma awardees. This committee is responsible for assessing proposals from States, UTs, and government departments based on thematic and aesthetic criteria.