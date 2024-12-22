Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Sunday, December 22, 2024. Gold is trading at Rs 56,800 per 8 gram and Rs 7100 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price gained after three days. Yellow metal price gained by Rs 480 per 8 gram and Rs 60 per 1 gram. Yellow metal price declined by Rs 880 per 8 gram in three days from Wednesday to Friday.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7762.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 660. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7117.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 610.The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.98%, while over the last month, the change stands at 2.21%. The current price of silver in India is 94600 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1100 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts settled flat on Friday at Rs 75,712 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.08% or Rs 61. Silver March futures contracts endedat Rs 87,006/kg, down by 0.21% or Rs 181. Gold prices are displaying weakness, falling by Rs 2,260/ 10 grams in the last one week while silver prices fell by Rs 5,600/kg in the same period. On Thursday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 75,651 per 10 grams with a loss of 1.31%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,594.59 per ounce. Gold price has lost more than 2% this week. U.S. gold futures were also steady at $2,609.30. Price of spot silver steady at $29.02 per ounce, platinum was down 0.4% to $919.70 and palladium eased 0.2% to $904.21. All three metals were poised for weekly losses.