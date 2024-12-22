Delhi Police targets illegal Bangladeshi immigrants; 175 suspects identified

The Delhi Police has initiated a crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, conducting special drives and joint operations across the city. As part of the anti-infiltrator operation, 175 individuals, including some Rohingyas, have been identified as residing illegally. Many of these individuals possess Indian documents such as Voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards, and one is reportedly a local political leader. Authorities are thoroughly interrogating the suspects and verifying their credentials.

The operation reflects growing concerns over unauthorized immigration in the country. Specialized teams, including officials from Police Stations, Special Units, and the District Foreigner Cell, have been mobilized by the Outer District Police to trace and identify undocumented immigrants. The coordinated efforts focus on uncovering and addressing the issue of illegal residency in Delhi.

The police have stated their commitment to detaining and repatriating individuals found staying without valid documentation. The ongoing operations are part of a broader initiative to strengthen border controls and curb unauthorized migration into the national capital.