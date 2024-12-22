Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala cremated with state honours

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala was cremated with full state honours on Friday in Teja Khera village, Sirsa district. His sons, Abhay Singh Chautala, leader of INLD, and Ajay Singh Chautala, head of JJP, along with other family members, were present at the ceremony. The funeral pyre was lit by family members, accompanied by Vedic hymns.

A number of political leaders from various parties attended the funeral to pay their respects, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, and several leaders from SAD, BJP, and other parties. Vice President Dhankhar recalled his recent conversation with Chautala, highlighting his concern for his health and his commitment to the development of farmers and rural areas.

Dhankhar praised Chautala for his boldness and dedication to rural development, calling him an outspoken figure who always emphasized the link between the country’s progress and the well-being of farmers and villages.