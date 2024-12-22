Govt to assess commercial viability of D2M technology

Prasar Bharati has submitted a detailed proposal to the government following successful preliminary trials of direct-to-mobile (D2M) technology, which allows live TV broadcasts on smartphones without requiring an internet connection. The government is expected to approve large-scale testing of the technology within two months to assess its commercial viability. Officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting are considering the proposal seriously and anticipate a decision soon.

The initial trials, conducted in cities like Delhi, Noida, and Bengaluru, were deemed successful. However, large-scale trials will take two to three years and are crucial for determining the technology’s commercial potential. Prasar Bharati’s proposal to test D2M on a broader scale will be followed by the tendering process for agencies to conduct these trials. Fieldwork is expected to begin within 8-10 months, depending on the government’s decision.

D2M technology transmits TV content directly to mobile devices using broadcast signals, eliminating the need for internet or cellular data. The large-scale trials will focus on testing commercial feasibility, such as the availability of devices and user adoption. These trials are essential for understanding whether people will embrace the technology, which requires specialized hardware to receive broadcast signals.