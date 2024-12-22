MoD proposes new tunnel for alternate Leh-Ladakh route

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has recommended that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) approve the construction of the Bhubhu Jot tunnel in Himachal Pradesh. The proposed tunnel would connect Jogindernagar in Mandi district to Kullu district through the Lag Valley, providing an alternative route to Leh-Ladakh. The Defence Ministry highlighted its strategic importance for enhancing the operational readiness of armed forces in forward areas, alongside the socio-economic benefits it would bring to the region.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed support for the project, stating that it is a long-awaited development for the state. He mentioned his meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to prioritize the project due to its strategic and developmental significance. The tunnel is expected to reduce the distance between Kangra and Kullu by 55 kilometers and significantly shorten travel between Kullu, Dharamsala, and Pathankot.

Once completed, the Bhubhu Jot tunnel will connect Kullu to the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway at Ghatasni, passing through Lag Valley, Bhubu Jot, and Shilh-Badhwani. The project is anticipated to boost tourism, strengthen the local economy, and enhance connectivity in Himachal Pradesh while improving the state’s infrastructure for strategic and civilian purposes.