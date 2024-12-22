PM Modi Signs Arabic Editions of Ramayana, Mahabharata During Kuwait Visit

During his historic two-day visit to Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Abdullah Al Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al Nesef, the translator and publisher of the Arabic editions of India’s iconic epics, the Ramayana and Mahabharata. This meeting underscored a significant cultural exchange between India and the Arab world. Abdullah Al Baroun detailed the two-year effort required to translate the epics, highlighting their value in showcasing Indian culture, history, and philosophy. Prime Minister Modi commended their work, emphasizing its role in fostering closer ties between India and the Arab world.

Modi’s visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years, aiming to deepen bilateral relations across trade, energy, and cultural sectors. He was warmly received by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah and other dignitaries. Scheduled meetings with top Kuwaiti leaders, including the Emir, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, focus on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations. India, one of Kuwait’s top trading partners, recorded bilateral trade worth $10.47 billion in 2023-24, with significant collaboration in the energy sector, where Kuwait supplies 3% of India’s crude oil needs.

Beyond trade and energy, Modi’s visit highlights shared historical ties and mutual respect, symbolizing a new chapter in India-Kuwait relations. The visit includes engagements with Kuwait’s Indian diaspora, which forms 21% of the nation’s population, and Modi’s attendance at the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup opening ceremony. This landmark trip, following Indira Gandhi’s 1981 visit, is expected to bolster cooperation in security, stability, and regional prosperity while strengthening cultural and diplomatic bonds.