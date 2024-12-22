Rajeev Chandrasekhar pledges Waqf bill to curb land grabs during Munambam visit

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited the Munambam protest site to express solidarity with residents opposing alleged land grabs by the Waqf Board. Addressing protestors, Chandrasekhar reaffirmed his commitment to the cause, stating that he had supported the struggle from the beginning and would continue until a resolution is achieved. He highlighted assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter and emphasized that the issue transcends political affiliations, describing it as a systematic land grab.

Chandrasekhar announced that a Waqf bill to protect landowners’ rights would be presented in the upcoming budget session of Parliament. He assured the community that the bill, supported by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report, would safeguard properties in Munambam and across India from similar disputes. Translating his statement into English, Chandrasekhar said, “The Waqf bill will come into effect, ensuring protection against such land grabs, and we will back you until it is enacted, regardless of opposition from LDF, UDF, or others.”

Accompanied by advocate Shone George, Chandrasekhar engaged with protestors on hunger strike and accepted a memorandum outlining their concerns. He reiterated his commitment to their cause, promising swift action and legal measures to address their grievances, including the enactment of a new Waqf law.