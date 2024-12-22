Rule change restricts access to certain election documents

The Union government has amended the ‘Conduct of Election Rules’ to restrict public access to certain electronic documents, such as CCTV footage and video recordings of polling. This change, which came after the Election Commission’s recommendation, modifies Rule 93 of the 1961 rules to limit the documents available for public inspection. Previously, Rule 93(2)(a) allowed all election-related papers to be publicly accessed, but now only documents explicitly listed in the rules are open to inspection.

The amendment has sparked criticism from opposition parties and RTI activists. The Congress party, in particular, has condemned the move, calling it a “vindication” of its concerns over the erosion of the electoral process’s integrity. Congress has also pledged to challenge the amendment in court, arguing it undermines transparency and accountability in elections.

The Election Commission and Law Ministry have defended the change, stating that only specific documents like nomination forms and election results were always intended for public inspection. They argue that electronic documents, such as CCTV footage, could jeopardize voter secrecy and could be misused to create misleading narratives using artificial intelligence. While these materials will no longer be publicly accessible, they will still be available to candidates involved in the elections.