Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in Kerala for second day in a row. Gold is trading at Rs 56,800 per 8 gram and Rs 7100 per 1 gram. On Saturday, gold price gained after three days. Yellow metal price gained by Rs 480 per 8 gram and Rs 60 per 1 gram. Yellow metal price declined by Rs 880 per 8 gram in three days from Wednesday to Friday.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7761.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 10. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7116.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 10. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 1.42%, while over the last month, the change stands at 3.7%. The current price of silver is 94500 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts opened flat on Monday at Rs 76,363 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.07% or Rs 57. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 88,938/kg, up by 0.62% or Rs 546. Gold prices jumped by Rs 900/10 grams in the last 2 days while silver prices have increased by Rs 1,750/kg in the same period. On Friday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 76,420 per 10 grams with a gain of 1.02% and silver March futures contract settled at Rs 88,392 per kilogram with a gain of 1.38%.

In global markets, price of spot gold traded flat at $2,621.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $2,637.00. Price of spot silver climbed 0.3% to $29.59 per ounce and platinum rose 0.4% to $929.83, while palladium eased 0.9% to $912.21.