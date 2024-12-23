Honda launches 2025 Activa 125 in India: price, Features

Mumbai: Honda has updated its two-wheeler fleet in India and added the 2025 edition of the Activa 125. The model has been launched in two trims—DLX and H-Smart—and costs Rs 94,422 and Rs 97,146 (all ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

The company has released the scooter a total six colour options. The list includes Matt Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Rebel Red Metallic, and Pearl Precious White.

The latest offering is now OBD2B-compliant and offers a wide list of trending features. The model has been treated with a USB Type-C charging port, sleek headlight setup, and Bluetooth-enabled 4.2-inch TFT display. It allows the riders to monitor important details related to the scooter. It also offers features like navigation and call/message alerts.

The Activa 125 features updated front fascia with an improved headlight unit. It gets the same single seating arrangement with a grab handles for the rear passenger.

The Activa 125 uses a 123.92cc, single-cylinder engine. It generates a maximum power of 8.3 bhp and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mates with continuously variable transmission (CVT).