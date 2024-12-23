Indian Railways Announces 1,036 Vacancies: Eligibility, Salary, Age Limit Details

Indian Railways is offering 1,036 vacancies across various departments, with the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) set to fill positions in roles such as Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Public Prosecutors, and more. The available posts include 187 positions for Post Graduate Teachers, 338 for Trained Graduate Teachers, and 130 for Junior Translators, among others. The complete list of vacancies can be found in the official notification released by the RRB.

To be eligible, candidates must meet specific educational qualifications, with most positions requiring a minimum of an intermediate degree. For teaching roles, a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree, along with a B.Ed or D.Ed, is required. Legal posts such as Public Prosecutor and Chief Law Assistant require law degrees, while other specialized roles demand relevant qualifications. Age limits typically range from 18 to 48 years, depending on the position.

The application process for these vacancies will begin in January 2025 and will run until February 2025. Candidates can apply through the official RRB website, with an application fee of ?500 (?250 for reserved categories). The selection will involve a Computer-Based Test (CBT), Skill Test, Certificate Verification, and a Medical Test. Salaries for these roles range from ?19,900 to ?47,600, depending on the position.