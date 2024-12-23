Indian Railways announces winter and Christmas special trains: Full list

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced 18 additional winter and Christmas special trains. These trains will run between Mumbai and Karmali. These trains are aimed to cater the surge in passenger demand during holiday season.

Full list:

LTT Mumbai – Karmali Special (Train No. 01149)

Departure: Leaves Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Mumbai daily at 15:30 hrs from December 23 to December 31, 2024.

Arrival: Reaches Karmali at 05:30 hrs the next day.

Trips: 9 trips.

Karmali – LTT Mumbai Special (Train No. 01150)

Departure: Leaves Karmali daily at 06:45 hrs from December 24, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

Arrival: Reaches LTT Mumbai at 22:15 hrs the same day.

Trips: 9 trips.

The trains will halt at the following stations: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, and Thivim.

Coach composition of special train services is as follow: 1 AC First Class cum AC-2 Tier, 3 AC-2 Tier, 12 AC-3 Tier, 2 Sleeper Class, 2 General Second Class / Chair Car, 1 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Van.

Reservations for Train Nos. 01149 and 01150 are opened at all computerised reservation centers and through the official IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in). These trains will operate on special fare charges.

Additionally, to meet the demand for additional travel options, Central Railway will operate two special train services between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Mumbai, and Nagpur.

The details are as follows:

Train No. 02139: LTT Mumbai – Nagpur Weekly Special

Departure: Leaves LTT, Mumbai, at 00:55 hrs on December 21, 2024.

Arrival: Reaches Nagpur at 15:30 hrs the same day.

Trips: 1 trip.

Train No. 02140: Nagpur – LTT Mumbai Weekly Special

Departure: Leaves Nagpur at 22:00 hrs on December 21, 2024.

Arrival: Reaches LTT, Mumbai, at 13:45 hrs the next day.

Trips: 1 trip.

The trains will halt at the following stations: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, and Wardha.

Coach Composition of these special trains is as follow: 1 AC First Class cum AC-2 Tier, 2 AC-2 Tier, 9 AC-3 Tier, 2 Sleeper Class, 2 General Second Class / Chair Car, 1 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Van.

Bookings for the special trains 02139/02140 are opened. Passengers can reserve their tickets at any computerised reservation center or through the official IRCTC website at www.irctc.co.in.