Indian Railways Offers Free Services: Bedding, Medical Aid, Waiting Rooms, and More

Indian Railways provides several complimentary facilities to ensure passenger comfort and convenience during travel, many of which go unnoticed by travelers. These include amenities like bedding, medical assistance, and access to waiting rooms, depending on the class of travel and specific train services. Passengers traveling in AC 1, AC 2, and AC 3 coaches receive free bedding, including a blanket, pillow, two bedsheets, and a towel. While this service is free in most trains, passengers on Garib Rath Express can access bedding for a nominal ?25 fee. In some sleeper-class trains, bedding is also available for an extra charge.

Medical assistance is another valuable facility offered by Indian Railways. Passengers who fall ill during their journey can access free first aid, and in severe cases, arrangements for further medical treatment are made. Travelers on premium trains like Rajdhani, Duronto, and Shatabdi Express are eligible for complimentary meals if their train is delayed for more than two hours. Railway staff, including ticket collectors and station masters, are available to assist passengers in accessing these services during emergencies.

To enhance comfort during layovers or delays, Indian Railways provides AC and non-AC waiting rooms at major stations. Passengers can use these facilities by presenting their train ticket. Cloakrooms and locker rooms are also available for a small fee, allowing travelers to securely store their luggage while they explore or wait. With these services, Indian Railways aims to make journeys smoother and more comfortable for all passengers.