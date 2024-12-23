Know how to identify and resolve faulty electricity meter

New Delhi: Some people complain that they receive hefty electricity bills. Sometimes, even with minimal usage, the electricity bill may be unusually high. One potential cause could be a faulty or fast-running electricity meter.

Electricity rates vary across India, costing anywhere from Rs 7 to Rs 9 per unit depending on the region. To track consumption accurately, electricity departments install meters in every household. If a meter runs faster than normal, it could lead to inflated bills despite lower electricity usage.

If you suspect that your electricity meter is causing higher bills, here’s how you can verify its accuracy at home:

Turn off all appliances: Switch off all electrical devices in your home.

Note the initial reading: Record the meter’s current reading.

Run a 1,000-watt device for one hour: Turn on a device like a heater or a 1,000-watt lamp for exactly one hour.

Note the final reading: After an hour, record the new reading.

Correct meter: A difference of one unit (1 kilowatt-hour) means your meter is functioning accurately.

Faulty meter: If the reading is higher, the meter is running fast; if it’s lower, the meter is slow.

Important considerations

Timing matters: Always take readings at the same time of day for consistent comparisons.

Contact the electricity department for accurate testing

If you suspect your meter is faulty, you can file a complaint with the electricity department and request an official test.