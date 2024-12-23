Know what is ‘menstrual migraine’

Migraine affects more women than men. As per experts, there is a known link between migraine and hormonal changes throughout a woman’s life. More than half of women with migraine report menstruation (having a period) as a trigger for their migraine attacks.

Menstruation and its related hormones can trigger headaches and migraines in women. Menstrual migraine refers to migraine attacks that are linked to menstruation, and that occur with your period. They tend to be more severe and less responsive to treatment. They can also last longer than other types of migraine. This is attributed to decreased estrogen just before Menstrual cycles.

According to Dr Aakash Agrawal, Consultant Neurologist, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, in cases of ‘menstrual migraine’ that are refractory to usual medicines, low amounts of estrogens are given. This approach helps address the dip in estrogen levels, which often triggers these headaches. However, women taking cyclic oral contraceptive pills for 21 days may experience estrogen withdrawal headaches during the 7-day ‘off’ phase due to a similar dip in estrogen levels.

The female hormone is given in the form of a compound called ethinyl estradiol. Given at high doses, it can be the reason for strokes in females who have a type of migraine called a ‘migraine with aura’.

In this condition, the patient’s usual pattern of migraine headache is preceded by transient visual symptoms like scintillating lights or abnormal sensory symptoms in one side of the body or rarely paralysis and difficulty speaking. However, these are short-lasting and immediately precede the onset of a headache. The chances of having a stroke increase in these patients if they take estrogen, and this increases manifold in smokers or those with a family history of stroke.

The risk is usually minimal at Modern doses of ethinyl estradiol prescribed nowadays or progestin-only pills, the other female hormone which seems innocuous in terms of stroke risk. Patients who have ‘migraine with aura’, should inform their gynaecologist/obstetrician about their condition as changes in hormonal pills can be made accordingly. Alternatively, other methods of contraception like Copper-T or progestin-only pills can be explored in these patients.

Post-menopausal hormonal therapy differs significantly from contraception. The amount of estrogen given is substantially lower and does not pose a risk of stroke in patients with ‘migraine with aura’ or smokers. Therefore, it can be safely taken in these cases.