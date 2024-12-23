Malayali Soldier Missing; Last Phone Location Found in Pune

The police, supported by the cyber cell, have intensified their efforts to locate K. Vishnu, a soldier and Pavangad native, who went missing during his train journey to Kozhikode. Vishnu, stationed at the Pune Army Sports Institute, was on leave starting December 16 when his disappearance was reported by his family. Investigators examined his WhatsApp messages and phone records, which revealed discrepancies in his communication and provided clues to his last known whereabouts.

Police found that a voice message Vishnu sent to his family claiming he had reached Kannur was false. Cyber cell analysis traced his last mobile tower location to Pune, prompting authorities to widen the search. Officers have been dispatched to Pune to work with army personnel and gather more details. However, as of now, there are no major breakthroughs, according to the Elathur police.

Vishnu’s family reported that he last contacted them on December 17, stating he had reached Kannur before his phone was switched off. The family, preparing for his January 2025 wedding, lodged a missing person complaint after losing contact. Vishnu, an accomplished boxer and army soldier since 2016, has the army’s full support in the ongoing investigation.