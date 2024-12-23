DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

Ola Electric unveils Ola S1 Pro Sona: Details

Dec 23, 2024, 05:47 pm IST

Mumbai: Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric has unveiled a limited gold edition of its S1 Pro scooter. The limited edition scooter is named ‘Ola S1 Pro Sona’. The S1 Pro Sona is plated with real 24-carat gold.

The S1 Pro Sona has  authentic 24-carat gold plating on various parts, including the brake levers, wheel rims, pillion grab rail, foot pegs and side stand. Additionally, it features a gold-finished ‘OLA’ badge and Sona lettering engraved in Hindi. The S1 Pro Sona features an exclusive dual-tone pearl white and gold colour scheme.

The S1 Pro (Gen 2) price starts at Rs 1,28,999 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter has a claimed range of 195km and a top speed of 120kmph. The S1 Pro has an 11kW motor and Ola claims that it can accelerate from 0-40 in 2.6 seconds.

The S1 Pro boasts a range of advanced features, including a digital key with lock/unlock functionality, multiple riding modes, cruise control, navigation with Ola maps, 34-litre boot space, auto-turn-off indicator, hill hold, and a scooter reverse mode.

The company is hosting a contest, offering participants a chance to win the limited edition S1 Pro Sona. The company has also announced that it will open 4,000 stores across the country on December 25.

 

 

 

