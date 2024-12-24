Commodity Market: Gold price slips down after three days

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price decline in Kerala on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Gold price is depreciating after three days in the state. Gold is priced at Rs 56,720, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7090, down by Rs 10. Gold price remained firm at Rs 56,800 per 8 gram in the last three days.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a remained steady on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7761.3 per gram, reflecting no change . The cost of 22 carat gold is 7116.3 per gram, reflecting no change. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.72%, while over the last month, the change stands at 2.81%. The current price of silver in India is 94400 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts opened flat on Tuesday at Rs 76,213/10 gram, which is down by 0.09% or Rs 69. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 89,299/kg, down by 0.2% or Rs 181. After facing volatility in the last one month, gold prices have largely remained flat, gaining Rs 225/10 gram in the said time period. Meanwhile, the price of silver too remained flat, dipping by Rs 700/kg. On Monday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 76,144/10. Silver March futures contract settled at Rs 89,118/kilogram with a gain of 0.82%.

In global markets, price of spot gold traded flat at $2,614.87 per ounce. U.S. gold futures steadied at $2,628.90. Price of spot silver added 0.1% to $29.66 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $940.83 and palladium gained 0.2% to $931.36. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.39% to 873.95 tonnes on Monday from 877.40 tonnes on Friday.