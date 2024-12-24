Know most common causes of hair loss in women

Women of all ages and lifestyles experience hair fall due to hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, stress, medical conditions, and poor hair care practices. Shedding 50-100 strands of hair daily is normal. But, excessive hair loss may indicate underlying health issues or external factors.

Hormonal imbalances:

Hormonal fluctuations are one of the leading reasons for hair loss in women. Hormones play a critical role in regulating the hair growth cycle, and an imbalance can trigger excessive shedding.

1. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

This condition causes excess androgen production, leading to hair thinning on the scalp and hair growth in unwanted areas.

2. Pregnancy and postpartum

During pregnancy, oestrogen levels rise, making hair thicker. However, after childbirth, hormone levels drop, causing noticeable hair fall (telogen effluvium).

3. Thyroid disorders

Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can disrupt hair growth due to altered hormone levels.

4. Menopause

Decreased oestrogen levels during menopause weaken hair follicles, leading to hair loss.

Nutritional deficiencies:

A balanced diet plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy hair. Deficiencies in essential nutrients can weaken hair follicles, leading to increased shedding. Nutritionists suggest incorporating foods like leafy greens, eggs, nuts, fish, and lean meat to ensure optimal hair growth.

1. Iron deficiency

Low iron levels can lead to anaemia, which restricts oxygen supply to hair follicles, causing hair to fall out.

2. Protein deficiency

Hair is primarily made of keratin, a protein. A lack of dietary protein slows hair growth and weakens strands.

3. Vitamin D

This vitamin is essential for hair follicle health. Research has linked its deficiency to hair thinning.

4. Zinc and biotin

These nutrients are vital for hair strength, and deficiencies can cause brittle, weak hair prone to breakage.

Stress and lifestyle factors:

Stress, whether physical or emotional, can disrupt the hair growth cycle and lead to excessive shedding. Prolonged stress often results in telogen effluvium, where large amounts of hair enter the resting phase and fall out.

1. Chronic stress

Mental stress increases cortisol levels, which impact hair follicles.

2. Sleep deprivation

Poor sleep affects overall health and hair regrowth.

3. Sedentary lifestyle

Lack of exercise reduces blood circulation to the scalp, which weakens follicles.

Hairstyling habits and chemical hair treatments:

1. Heat styling

Excessive use of blow dryers, straighteners, and curlers weakens the hair shaft.

2. Chemical treatments

Frequent hair colouring, perming, or straightening can strip hair of natural oils, causing breakage.

3. Tight hairstyles

Styles like ponytails, braids, or buns cause traction alopecia, a type of hair loss due to prolonged tension.

Medical conditions:

Certain medical conditions and medications can lead to significant hair loss.

1. Alopecia areata

An autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks hair follicles, causing patchy hair loss.

2. Scalp infections

Fungal infections like ringworm can damage the scalp and lead to hair fall.

3. Medications

Drugs for cancer (chemotherapy), hypertension, and depression may trigger temporary or long-term hair loss as a side effect.

Environmental damage:

Environmental factors such as pollution, UV exposure, and hard water can weaken hair follicles and damage the scalp.

1. Pollution

Dirt and toxins clog hair follicles, preventing healthy hair growth.

2. Sun damage

Excessive sun exposure causes dryness and brittle hair.

3. Hard water

High mineral content in water leaves residues on the scalp, making hair dull and prone to breakage.