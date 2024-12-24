Malaysia, Cuba Among 9 Nations to Join BRICS as Partners in January 2025

Russia has confirmed that nine nations will officially join BRICS as partner states starting January 1, 2025. According to a TASS report, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov announced that these countries—Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan—have expressed their willingness to align with the intergovernmental organization. The decision follows the introduction of a new partnership category during a recent BRICS summit in Kazan, where 13 nations were extended invitations to join.

In addition to the confirmed nine members, responses from four other nations are awaited, and Eritrea has also shown interest in collaborating with BRICS. Ushakov emphasized that partner states would have the opportunity to participate in key BRICS forums, such as summits, foreign ministerial meetings, and discussions on security and parliamentary matters. This expansion is expected to enhance global engagement and foster deeper international cooperation within BRICS.

The inclusion of partner states marks a significant milestone for BRICS, aiming to broaden its reach and influence. Partner countries will be invited to engage in strategic dialogues and contribute to discussions on global security, governance, and development issues, strengthening the organization’s role on the world stage.