Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Questioned at Chikkadpally Police Station

Telugu actor Allu Arjun appeared before the Chikkadpally police on Tuesday, December 24, as part of the investigation into the stampede that occurred during the screening of Pushpa-2 on December 4. Chikkadpally Police Inspector Raju Naik confirmed that the actor had been summoned at 11 AM and had earlier assured his full cooperation with the inquiry. The notice followed a video released by Police Commissioner C.V. Anand detailing the sequence of events leading to the incident.

The tragedy took place at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre, where a 35-year-old woman lost her life in the stampede, and her eight-year-old son sustained injuries and was hospitalized. Following a complaint from the woman’s family, the Hyderabad police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chikkadpally police station.

Allu Arjun, listed as accused number 11 in the case, was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident. However, the Telangana High Court granted him four weeks of interim bail on the same day, leading to his release on the morning of December 14. The investigation continues as authorities seek accountability for the events that led to the fatal stampede.