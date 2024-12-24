Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle marginally lower

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended flat on Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled at 78,472.87, down 67.30 points or 0.09 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 23,727.65, down merely 25.80 points or 0.11 per cent from its previous close. The stock exchanges will remain closed tomorrow, December 25, 2024, on account of Christmas festivities.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,960 against 1,990 stocks that declined, and 118 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,068. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 163, and those that hit a 52-week low was 63. A total of 241 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 318 in the lower circuit.

28 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended lower. Top losers were Power Grid Corporation, JSW Steel, SBI Life, Titan, and Infosys. Top gainers were Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, BPCL, and Nestle India.

Among the broader markets, small-cap shares eked out some gains, with the Nifty Smallcap100 ending higher by 0.24 per cent. The Nifty Midcap 100 index, on the other hand, ended down by 0.06 per cent.

Among sectors, only Nifty FMCG, Auto, and OMC indices ended higher, with gains of up to 0.57 per cent, while Nifty Private Bank and Healthcare indices ended on a flat note with marginal gains. Other sectoral indices ended in the negative territory on Tuesday, with losses extending up to 0.83 per cent.