UAE authority announces closure of key roads on New Year’s Eve: Details

Dubai: The emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that several key roads in the emirate will be closed on New Year’s Eve. The RTA will gradually close major routes, including parts of the Sheikh Zayed Road, from 4pm on December 31.

RTA urged residents and visitors who are heading to Downtown Dubai and other popular fireworks show locations to start their trips early and use public transport.

Also Read: Gulf country prohibits retailers from increasing prices of 9 basic commodities

Among the roads that will be closed are:

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard: To be closed from 4pm

Financial Centre St’s Lower Deck: To be closed from 4pm

Al Mustaqbal St: Closed from 4pm

Burj Khalifa St: Closed from 4pm

Al Asayel Road: Closed from 4pm

Al Sukuk St: Closed from 8pm

Upper level of the Financial Road: Closed from 9pm

Sheikh Zayed Road: Will gradually close from 11pm

To ensure that there is adequate parking for people coming to watch the New Year’s Eve firework shows, the RTA has arranged approximately 20,000 additional parking spaces at Dubai Mall, Zabeel, and Emaar Boulevard. For those who prefer to drive instead of using public transport, alternative parking spaces will also be provided at Al Wasl and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) parking lots, where free shuttle buses will be available.

Visitors are advised to use Metro stations where parking is available, such as Centerpoint, Etisalat e&, and Jebel Ali stations. The Dubai Water Canal Footbridge and elevators will close at 4pm.

As the city unveiled its New Year’s Eve celebration lineup, a total of 36 locations across Dubai will illuminate the first moments of 2025. Key celebration venues include Burj Park, Global Village, Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Seef, Bluewaters, The Beach at JBR, and Hatta.