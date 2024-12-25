Boy Injured in Pushpa 2 Stampede Responds After 20 Days, Father Reports Improvement

A boy injured in the Pushpa 2 premiere stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad has regained consciousness after 20 days, his father Bhaskar confirmed on December 24. Bhaskar expressed gratitude for the support from Tollywood actor Allu Arjun and the Telangana government, adding that his son’s condition was improving. The tragic incident, which occurred on December 4, resulted in the death of a young mother and left her son critically injured.

Bhaskar shared that his son was taken off oxygen and ventilator support two days ago. Doctors stated that his recovery would take time, though his vital signs remain stable, and he is no longer reliant on respiratory support. The boy is now tolerating feeds via a nasogastric tube and has been fever-free for three days. While he has shown spontaneous eye movements and limb movements, he has not yet made meaningful eye contact or recognized family members, according to the hospital’s update.

Bhaskar also revealed that Allu Arjun had provided financial assistance in the form of a Rs 10 lakh DD, and the production house of Pushpa and the state’s Cinematography Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, had offered additional support. Despite the ongoing police investigation into the stampede, including questioning of Allu Arjun, Bhaskar clarified that he was willing to withdraw his complaint as he had received help from the actor’s team from the very beginning, emphasizing that there was no external pressure to do so.