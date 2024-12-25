Christmas special easy fruit cake

Ingredients

Dry Fruits:Raisins – 1 cup

Chopped nuts (almonds, walnuts, or cashews) – ½ cup

Dried cherries, apricots, or mixed candied peel – 1 cup

Wet Ingredients:Unsalted butter – ¾ cup

Sugar – ¾ cup

Eggs – 3 large

Milk – ½ cup

Dry Ingredients:All-purpose flour – 2 cups

Baking powder – 1 tsp

Ground cinnamon – ½ tsp

Ground nutmeg – ¼ tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Optional:Orange juice or rum (for soaking fruits) – ½ cup

Vanilla extract – 1 tsp

Instructions

Soak the Fruits (Optional but recommended):

Soak dried fruits in orange juice or rum overnight or for at least 2 hours. Drain before use.

Prepare the Pan:

Preheat the oven to 325°F (160°C).

Grease and line a 9-inch loaf or round cake pan with parchment paper.

Mix the Dry Ingredients:

In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Set aside.

Cream Butter and Sugar:

In a mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Add Eggs:

Beat in eggs, one at a time, ensuring each is fully incorporated. Add vanilla extract.

Combine Wet and Dry:

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, alternating with milk. Mix until just combined.

Fold in Fruits:

Gently fold in soaked and drained fruits and chopped nuts. Ensure an even distribution.

Bake:

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top.

Bake for 1 hour or until a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean.

Cool and Serve:

Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack.

Optional Glaze or Decoration:

Brush with warm orange marmalade or sprinkle with powdered sugar for a festive touch.