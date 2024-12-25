Christmas special easy fruit cake

Ingredients
Dry Fruits:Raisins – 1 cup
Chopped nuts (almonds, walnuts, or cashews) – ½ cup
Dried cherries, apricots, or mixed candied peel – 1 cup
Wet Ingredients:Unsalted butter – ¾ cup
Sugar – ¾ cup
Eggs – 3 large
Milk – ½ cup
Dry Ingredients:All-purpose flour – 2 cups
Baking powder – 1 tsp
Ground cinnamon – ½ tsp
Ground nutmeg – ¼ tsp
Salt – ½ tsp
Optional:Orange juice or rum (for soaking fruits) – ½ cup
Vanilla extract – 1 tsp
Instructions
Soak the Fruits (Optional but recommended):
Soak dried fruits in orange juice or rum overnight or for at least 2 hours. Drain before use.
Prepare the Pan:
Preheat the oven to 325°F (160°C).
Grease and line a 9-inch loaf or round cake pan with parchment paper.
Mix the Dry Ingredients:
In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Set aside.
Cream Butter and Sugar:
In a mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
Add Eggs:
Beat in eggs, one at a time, ensuring each is fully incorporated. Add vanilla extract.
Combine Wet and Dry:
Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, alternating with milk. Mix until just combined.
Fold in Fruits:
Gently fold in soaked and drained fruits and chopped nuts. Ensure an even distribution.
Bake:
Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top.
Bake for 1 hour or until a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean.
Cool and Serve:
Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack.
Optional Glaze or Decoration:
Brush with warm orange marmalade or sprinkle with powdered sugar for a festive touch.
