Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally after three days

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated in Kerala on Wednesday, December 25, 2024. Gold price is surging in the state after three days. Gold is priced at Rs 56,800, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7100, up by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7751.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 100. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7106.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 100. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.5%, while over the last month, the change stands at 1.42%. The current price of silver in India is 94400 per kg, reflecting no change .

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts settled on Tuesday at Rs 76,213/10 gram, which is down by 0.09% or Rs 69. Silver March futures contracts ended at Rs 89,299/kg, down by 0.2% or Rs 181. After facing volatility in the last one month, gold prices have largely remained flat, gaining Rs 225/10 gram in the said time period. Meanwhile, the price of silver too remained flat, dipping by Rs 700/kg. On Monday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 76,144/10. Silver March futures contract settled at Rs 89,118/kilogram with a gain of 0.82%.

In global markets, price of spot gold traded flat at $2,614.87 per ounce. U.S. gold futures steadied at $2,628.90. Price of spot silver added 0.1% to $29.66 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $940.83 and palladium gained 0.2% to $931.36. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.39% to 873.95 tonnes on Monday from 877.40 tonnes on Friday.