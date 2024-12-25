GRAP-4 Measures Lifted in Delhi as Air Quality Improves

On Tuesday, the central government’s air quality monitoring panel lifted the pollution control measures under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as air pollution levels in Delhi showed improvement. The decision was made due to favorable meteorological conditions, such as improved wind speed, which helped clear the air. However, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) confirmed that restrictions under stages 1, 2, and 3 will remain in place to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

At 4 pm on Tuesday, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 369, showing a decline from the severe levels of 401 recorded on December 16. Under GRAP-4, construction activities were banned, and the entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi was halted. Classes, except for those of 10th and 12th grades, were shifted to hybrid mode to minimize exposure to poor air quality.

Although stage 4 measures have been revoked, the CAQM urged citizens to continue following the guidelines under stages 1, 2, and 3, as weather conditions could still affect air quality. The commission emphasized the importance of adhering to these measures to prevent a further decline in AQI levels. The air quality panel stated that all actions under these stages will be continuously monitored and reviewed by concerned agencies across the National Capital Region (NCR).