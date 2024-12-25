Honda launches new entry-level motorbike in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand Honda has introduced new entry-level motorbike in India. The Honda 2025 SP125 has been offered in two variants, flaunting a price tag of Rs 91,771 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim.

Interested customers can it the motorcycle in five colour options. The list includes Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, and Matt Marvel Blue Metallic.It can be purchased by visiting the nearby showroom or online using Honda’s official website.

The updated SP125 features a fully LED headlamp unit, paired with stylish indicators at both ends, and a blacked-out visor at the front. It offers extra safety to the Bluetooth-enabled 4.2-inch TFT display. The rear section has been treated with sleek tailight with a halogen setup. The model also offers an idling stop system.

The comapny has included a single seating arrangement with a grab handle for the rear passenger. As far as the suspension setup is concerned, it is equipped with a conventional fork at the front, while the rear is supported by a dual shock absorber.

The 2025 Honda SP125 uses an OBD2B-compliant 124cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. It generates a maximum power of 10.72 bhp and 10.9 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated with a 5-speed transmission.