Jaipur Gas Tanker Crash: Death Toll Hits 17, Three Critically Injured

The death toll from the gas tanker fire incident in Jaipur rose to 17 after two critically injured victims, a man and a woman, succumbed to their injuries at SMS hospital early Wednesday, hospital superintendent Sushil Bhati confirmed. The fire, which occurred last Friday, has left 16 others undergoing treatment, with three in critical condition.

The tragic accident unfolded on December 20 when an LPG tanker collided with a truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, triggering a massive fireball that engulfed the area in flames. Eleven people lost their lives on the day of the incident, and the subsequent deaths have added to the toll.

Medical teams at SMS hospital continue to provide care for the injured, while authorities investigate the incident. The highway inferno highlights the dangers of transporting hazardous materials and the need for stringent safety measures to prevent similar tragedies.