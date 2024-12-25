Junior Weightlifting Championships: India’s Sairaj Pardeshi bags one gold and two silver

Doha: In Weightlifting, India’s Sairaj Pardeshi bagged one gold and two silver medals in snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift categories at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha, Qatar. He bettered his own youth national records to clinch the 81kg men’s title.

Sairaj won the gold medal with an overall lift of 310kg, setting a national youth record. This was India’s first gold in the men’s category at this event. He lifted 139kg in the snatch category setting a youth national record. It fetched him a silver medal.

He also won the second silver medal in the clean and jerk category by lifting 171kg. It was again a youth record. Iran’s Amirmohammad Rahmati won the silver medal with a total lift of 307kg, while Saudi Arabia’s Alzawri Mohammed Ali bagged the bronze medal with a lift of 306kg.

Meanwhile, Sanjana, who competed in the women’s 76kg category, clinched five silver medals – three in youth and two in junior – at the Championship. She lifted a total of 210kg, 90kg in snatch and 120kg in clean and jerk.

India’s Parv Chaudhary secured two bronze medals in the 96 kg category. Chaudhary clinched the medals in the clean and jerk and total sections. He registered a total lift of 303 kilograms.

With this win, India’s medal tally surged to twelve medals, including three gold, four silver, and five bronze.